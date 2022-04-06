featured Tupelo Police respond to reported robbery at Community Bank in downtown Tupelo By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 An investigator with the Tupelo Police Department removes the crime scene tape after a robbery at the Community Bank on Main Street Wednesday in downtown Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL An officer with the Tupelo Police Department walks out of the Community Bank after a robbery that occurred around 12:30 on Wednesday in downtown Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that it responded to a reported bank robbery at Community Bank on West Main in downtown Tupelo at 12:30 p.m.No injuries were reported. The public can expect a heavy police presence in the downtown area.This breaking story will be updated as more information is released. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Student Loan Pause Extended Again — Is There an End Game? New biomass plant to inject $250 million into Mississippi economy Dog survives crash, North Dakota outdoors; Wimpy awaits reunion with California owner Which industries get the most (and least) time off? Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters