TUPELO - Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man wounded.
Tupelo Police were called to the 800 block of Blair Street at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.
The male victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, McDougald said.
The two suspects reportedly left the scene in a cab and fled from the cab on East Main in the area of Canal Street. McDougald said a K-9 unit searched the area but they have not been able to locate the suspects.
"We are in the very early stages of this investigation," McDougald said. "When an accurate suspect description has been developed it will be released."