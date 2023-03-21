TUPELO – Tupelo police are still searching for a suspect connected to last Friday’s shooting at an area diner.
On Tuesday, the Tupelo Police Department released an update on their search for Courtney Mikale Jamison, 34, who they believe is responsible for a March 17 shooting at the Waffle House at 722 South Gloster Street.
Gunfire broke several windows at the restaurant. One adult male victim was taken by car to the nearby North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police executed a search warrant at an address on Lakeview Street in Tupelo at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20, but Jamison was not on the scene.
According to law enforcement officials, local investigators are working with the U.S. Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force in continued attempts to locate Jamison.
Police describe Jamison as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing around 210 pounds. His last known address was in Tupelo. He is wanted for aggravated assault.
Police are asking anyone with information on Jamison’s whereabouts to step forward.
Anyone with information about this shooting or Jamison’s location is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crimestoppers of NE Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.
