TUPELO – A week after a high speed chase ended in a crash, a Tupelo man was arrested as he was released from the hospital.
Around 12:15 p.m. Jan 12, police noticed a black Nissan Altima driving recklessly on South Green Street near Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The southbound car was speeding pulling into the lanes of the oncoming traffic. Officers initially lost sight of the car in the area of South Green and South Gloster streets.
The suspect was spotted moments later heading north on South Gloster and attempting to turn west onto Cliff Gookin. When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect stopped momentarily in the turn lane but then rapidly accelerated west on Cliff Gookin. It then collided with an east bound SUV.
The driver of the Altima, William Andrae Shumpert, 20, of Brooks Street, Tupelo, was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room serious but stable condition. The passenger in the car was admitted to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The driver of the SUV went to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shumpert already had a felony arrest warrant for shooting into a vehicle dating back to a November 2020 incident. He was charged with felony fleeing for the Jan. 12 pursuit. When he was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 19, Shumpert was arrested. In addition to those two felonies, he was also booked into the Lee County Jail for robbery and at least four misdemeanor traffic charges.
During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir ordered him held without bond.
