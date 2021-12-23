A pair of Tupelo police officers salute the newly placed wreath at the memorial for Sgt. Kevin "Gale" Stauffer during a short ceremony on Dec. 23, 2021, in Tupelo. Stauffer was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, 2013.
Debbie Brangenburg, right, holds the hand of her daughter, Caroline Turney, as they listen to interim Tupelo Police Chief Jackie Clayton recount the day in 2013 when Brangenburg's son, TPD office Sgt. Kevin "Gale" Stauffer was killed.
A memorial plaque and cross have been placed near the rear entrance of the Tupelo Police Department in memory of Sgt. Gale Stauffer who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, 2013.
TUPELO • There was a pause in the holiday celebrations Thursday morning as the city of Tupelo remembered the only officer to die in the line of duty in the police department's 150-year history.
Sgt. Kevin "Gale" Stauffer was shot and killed Dec. 23, 2013, near Crosstown while responding to a bank robbery on South Gloster Street.
"The scripture says we need to remember these things," said Tupelo Police Department chaplain David Hamilton. "Those in law enforcement face this every day."
Monday's memorial marked the eighth anniversary of Stauffer's death. During the ceremony, two patrol officers placed a wreath near the employee entrance to the Tupelo Police Department building on Front Street.
"Today is difficult. For those of us who worked with Gale, it will always be hard to talk about," said interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton.
Clayton, who will retire next week after more than four decades with the department, recalled striking up a conversation with the junior officer on the morning of his last day.
"He said his schedule worked out that he would be off Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," Clayton said. "His eyes lit up talking about family and being able to spend the holidays with his children."
When the alarm sounded for the bank robbery that afternoon, he remembered seeing Stauffer and the other members of Adam shift running past his office to get to their cars to respond. Stauffer was dead minutes later.
Stauffer was shot and killed just after 3 p.m. after he and officer Joseph Maher were ambushed by bank robber Mario Garnett. Stauffer was laid to rest on Dec. 27. The following day, Garnett was shot and killed in Phoenix, Arizona, attempting to rob another bank.
Maher was shot in the head. His recovery included numerous operations and took six years. He was finally cleared to work in 2019 and now serves as a school resource officer in Pontotoc County.
In the year's since Stauffer's death, the police department has transformed the rear entrance of the building into a memorial for the fallen officer. In December 2016, the department planted three Ginkgo trees in the same area in his honor. There is also a plaque and a cross in Stauffer's memory.