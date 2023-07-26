TUPELO – The south Tupelo man accused of shooting into a Green Tee Road apartment complex Tuesday afternoon was ordered held without bond until her preliminary hearing.
Keenan Myles, 23, of Green Tee Road, Tupelo, was charged with shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a motor vehicle. If convicted of both charges, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
During the initial appearance Wednesday in Tupelo Municipal Court, Tupelo police detective Josh Lee said officers responded to The Oaks Apartments around 3:15 p.m. July 25. Two vehicles and the apartment building were hit by bullets. No one was injured. Police collected seven spent shell casings and recovered two projectiles from the building’s wall.
“The apartment complex had footage of the incident on security camera,” Lee said. “It shows the person coming out of an apartment shooting toward two male subjects. Myles lives in that apartment.”
The detective said a search warrant was executed on Myles’ car Wednesday morning and officers reportedly recovered the shirt he was wearing in the video, as well as the weapon.
“In the video, he ran out of the apartment with an AK-47 without a stock and fired six to seven times at people,” city prosecutor Richard Babb said. “On behalf of his neighbors, I’m asking that he be held without bond.”
Public defender Dennis Farris said Myles has no prior criminal history and hinted that some details about the rest of the story were not revealed in the brief hearing.
“I think there is more to this concerning the other two males,” Farris said. “I don’t think he is a threat to the community or that this is a recurring thing.”
When questioned by Judge Jay Weir, the detective said there were certain facts and issues he could not bring up at this time because of the ongoing investigation.
“I will bind the defendant over to the grand jury. I believe there may be more behind this than what we have now but at this point I am denying bond,” Weir said.
More details – including the role of the two other men reportedly involved in the shooting – could be revealed next week when Myles has a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges.
