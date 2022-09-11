TUPELO • An employee of a Tupelo convenience store shot during a Sunday morning robbery has died.
Tupelo police arrested a 26-year-old man on robbery charges and said they will be pursuing upgraded charges following the death of the victim.
Police were called to the Chevron at the corner of Cliff Gookin Boulevard and South Thomas around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, for an injured person. The responding officers located a male victim, later identified as the store clerk, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room in grave condition, according to Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald.
No other victims were located.
Investigators quickly identified Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, as a suspect.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tupelo police executed a search warrant at Copeland’s last known address on Moore Avenue in Tupelo. A short time later, Copeland approached officers and was detained without incident.
While police were still interviewing Copeland, the store clerk died late Sunday afternoon. Police announced his death, but not his name, at 4:45 p.m.
McDougald said detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation. He said there is a possibility of additional charges and additional arrests.
