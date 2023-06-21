TUPELO – A Guntown man has been charged with assaulting a Tupelo police officer after allegedly putting the law enforcement agent in a headlock and later trying to headbutt him.
Testifying in Tupelo Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon, police detective L’Brien Miller said the incident began on the evening of Monday, June 19, when an officer patrolling West Main Street spotted an eastbound truck that was exceeding the speed limit. The officer paced the truck and determined it was doing 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.
The driver made a sudden right turn onto Milford and then a quick left onto Bryson Drive, a dead-end street. The officer saw the truck pull into a driveway and turn off its lights.
“When the officer saw in his rearview mirror the truck back out of the drive and continue on, he began pursuing the truck,” Miller said. “At the intersection of Varsity Drive and South Gloster Street, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.”
When the traffic light turned green, the driver — later identified as William E. Westmoreland, 43, of Colt Lane, Guntown — turned north on Gloster and then pulled into a shopping center on the east side of the road.
“The driver gout out and started yelling at the officer, asking why he was stopping the man,” Miller said. “His body language was extremely aggressive. The officer told the man to go back to his vehicle.”
Westmoreland returned to his truck but started to drive away. After going a short distance in the parking lot, Westmoreland stopped, got out and approached the officer very aggressively. When the officer tried to arrest the man for not complying, a physical altercation ensued.
“In the (dashcam) video, you can see Mr. Westmoreland put the officer in a headlock as he tried to put on the handcuffs,’ Miller said.
Westmoreland eventually calmed down and the officer handcuffed him. After being placed in the back of the patrol car, Westmoreland began hitting his head against the partition between the front and back seats.
“While the officer was attempting to put the seat belt on, Mr. Westmoreland was hollering profanities and tried to head but the officer,” Miller said. He added that the officer only received minor injuries.
Once the suspect was secured, a search of the truck allegedly revealed a felony amount of methamphetamine, leading to a second felony charge.
Municipal Judge Jay Weir set bond at a total of $20,000 on both charges but cautioned Westmoreland, a married father of four.
“I’m sure you’ll be out on bond shortly, and your behavior going forward will be important,” Weir said. “It could be the difference in being out supporting your wife and children or going back to the county jail to await trial.”
In addition to the felony charges, Westmoreland was also charged with speeding and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
