TUPELO • After more than four months on the run, the fourth suspect in a July triple homicide in Tupelo has been captured.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the U.S. Marshals notified the department late Thursday morning that capital murder suspect Jaylen Antwan Wells had been apprehended in Albany, New York.
"More information will be released regarding the capture and extradition back to Mississippi when appropriate," McDougald said.
For more than 18 weeks, local, state and federal law enforcement had been searching for Wells, the fourth suspect in a July Tupelo triple homicide.
Tupelo police signed capital murder warrants for Wells on July 28, four days after two men and a woman were gunned down outside a west Tupelo house. The 5 foot 3 inch tall, 120-pound suspect had been on the run from the law ever since.
Tupelo police responded to 215 Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. July 24. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds at the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart. Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the North Mississippi Medical Center early the next morning.
Two days after the shootings, police arrested Javion Clifton, 16, of Tupelo, and Shamar Carroll, 17, of Tupelo. The following day, U.S. Marshals arrested the third suspect, Taquon A. Garth, 18, in the Jackson area.
The suspects are all charged as adults with three counts of capital murder but only Garth could face the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.