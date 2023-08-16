TUPELO – A Tupelo woman will spend the next 8 years in a state prison for a carjacking and armed robbery committed over a 24-hour period when she was 18.
Sanijia Ajhanle Foy, now 20, faced life in prison, but instead agreed to testify against her former boyfriend and co-defendant in exchange for a lighter sentence.
In December 2021, police say Foy lured two male victims to Ballard Park on sequential nights. Her then boyfriend Jarvis Ross, 18, then jumped into the back seat of the vehicles, pistol whipped the victims and robbed them.
Ross reportedly stole the first victim's money and made him strip down to his underwear and socks. He then stole the car, leaving the victim in the parking lot. The following night, Foy picked up a 16-year-old male on the pretext of going to the movies. Instead they went to Ballard Park where the juvenile was robbed. Foy then drove the victim to Dodge’s Store and dropped him off.
“I know it was wrong and I’m sorry,” Foy said to Circuit Judge Chip Mills as she changed her plea to guilty last month.
Foy had no prior criminal history and her attorney attributed the criminal acts to a “false sense of love” for Ross.
“It was an absolute aberration in her life and she’s going to pay dearly for that,” defense attorney Drew Stuart said. “She has done everything she can to make amends in this case.”
Part of the process of making amends is to testify against Ross if and when he goes to trial on the same charges. His trial was scheduled for late July but has been continued. A new date has not been set.
By agreeing to testify against Ross, the District Attorney’s Office recommended that Foy be sentenced to 30 years with 20 years suspended on both counts. The recommendation was also that the sentences be served concurrently.
“Ms. Foy doesn’t have a criminal history but the court also understands that this is a very serious charge and that our actions have consequences” said Judge Mills. “This wasn’t just a spur of the moment, one-day one-moment issue. This is putting another person’s life in your hands two days in a row.”
In the end, the judge agreed to the 30-year sentence on both counts but was more lenient and suspended 22 years, leaving 8 to serve. She will also serve five years of post-released supervision, commonly called probation. Foy was also ordered to pay $3,000 restitution to the man whose car they stole, $1,500 in fines/assessments as well as all court costs. She was also ordered to have no contact with either victim.
If Foy does not testify against Ross, the agreement is voided and the state can put her case back on the docket for trial.
Following the court hearing, Foy was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Adult Jail. The Mississippi Department of Corrections took custody of Foy on Aug. 4. She is currently incarcerated at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
