STARKVILLE – A Lowndes County man and an Oktibbeha County juvenile are facing felony charges after they started shooting at each other Thursday night
Starkville police were called to Orchard Lane near Reed Road after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, for a report of shots fired with a victim. Responding officers learned that the single gunshot victim had already been carried to the OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The investigation determined that the shooting was related to a fight call between female juveniles occurring at the same time. The investigation led to the arrest of Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus; and Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville; who police believe were the primary shooters in this event.
Young was arrested in Lowndes County and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into dwelling house. Jordan was treated for a gunshot injury and charged with aggravated assault when he was released into police custody.
More arrests are expected related to this incident.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office assisted throughout this investigation.
If you have information about this, or any other incident, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.
