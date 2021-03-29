TUPELO • Two people have been charged with aggravated assault following a Friday evening shooting in Lee County.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, a woman called 911 at 9:40 p.m. March 26 claiming someone had shot at the car she was inside and one person had possibly been hit. The caller said they were following the suspect vehicle.
The 911 dispatcher kept the caller on the line long enough to direct law enforcement to the area. Lee County deputy sheriffs and Tupelo police stopped the suspect vehicle. The victims then stopped ,and an ambulance was called to the scene. One person was carried to the hospital for medical treatment.
The sheriff's office took an Alcorn County husband and wife into custody at the scene as persons of interest. Over the weekend, both were formally charged.
Wesley Mills, 32, of Corinth, was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault and five misdemeanor drug charges. Kelsey Tyra, 24, of Corinth, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, burglary of a dwelling, and three misdemeanor drug charges.
During their initial court appearances Sunday afternoon, Lee County Justice Court Judge Phyllis Dye set his bond at a total of $155,000. Her bond is a total of $103,000. Both remained in the Lee County Jail Monday afternoon.
Johnson has not released any information on the status of the shooting victim, where the shooting took place or the relationship (in any) between the suspects and the victims.