IUKA • Two men have been charged with murder after a body was found inside a burning Tishomingo County house, Monday morning.
Tishomingo County 911 received several calls during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 3, reporting a possible fire in the area of Hill Road in Tishomingo. When first responders arrived at 13 Hill Road, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. As firefighters battled the blaze, human remains were found inside the residence.
Investigators with the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene. The preliminary investigation determined there was foul play involved. Two men who were reportedly at the house the day before were questioned and later charged.
Randy Barrett Kelly, 34, of Tishomingo, was charged with first degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $825,000 bond. James Matthew Richardson, 36, of Blue Springs, was charged with first degree murder and is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said the name of the victim is being withheld pending further forensic investigation.
