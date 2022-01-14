BOONEVILLE • Prentiss County authorities have charged two men and a juvenile, and are looking for a third man, in connection with a November 2021 burglary.
Prentiss County deputy sheriffs responded to County Road 3401 in the New Site community Nov. 13, 2021, for the burglary of an unoccupied mobile home and a camper. One neighbor saw a suspicious vehicle in the area at the time of the burglary. A second neighbor spotted a white male walking in the area. When confronted, that man was in possession of items stolen in the burglary.
The investigation led to the arrest of Cody Lee Williams, 28, and Richard Vernon Moody Jr., 38, both of Pontotoc, charged with burglary of a commercial building. Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens set each individuals bond at $20,000. Both are still in the Prentiss County Jail. Williams has a hold on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
A juvenile was also charged in this incident with burglary of a commercial building. That case will be presented through youth court.
A third individual, Donnie Dwayne Roscoe, 40, of Verona, will also be charged with burglary of a commercial building in this incident. He was arrested on drug charges on Nov. 17 and remains incarcerated in the Lee County Jail.