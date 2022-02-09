TUPELO • Two women have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a November kidnapping in Tupelo. A male suspect is still being sought.
Tupelo police were called to an apartment at 699 Nation Hills for an armed robbery report on Nov. 9. The adult male victim said two females who had been guests robbed him at gunpoint, tied him up and allowed an unknown male into the apartment. The three suspects then left the residence, stealing the man’s 2022 Toyota Camry.
The car was located in Itawamba County on Nov. 17.
The investigation and evidence recovered at the crime scene led investigators to Kayla Guerrero, 33, of Blue Springs; and Morgan Fisher, 17, of 3115 Shonda Circle, Tupelo. Both have been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Guerrero was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Nov. 18, 2021, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The new charges were added this week. Fisher was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department and booked into the Lee County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 12:50 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
During their initial appearances on Feb. 9, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set Guerrero’s bond at $1 million and Fisher’s bond at $500,000. While Fisher is only 17, she is being charged as an adult because of the severity and violence of the crime.
According to the jail website, Fisher was released on bond Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are still looking for the third suspect, identified as Rodney Fisher, 39, of Tupelo. There are active warrants for his arrest, charging him with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle.
He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds,
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.