TUPELO • Two Lee County men have been charged in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in the middle of Verona that left one injured.
Arquavious Dequan Fields, 20 of Andrews Street, Shannon, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 3:13 p.m. Nov. 1. Bond has not been set for Fields.
Stephone Mario Denman, 23, of 828 North Church Street, Tupelo, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits of Verona, a misdemeanor. He was released from jail on bond the same day.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said his officers were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Texaco store on Raymond Avenue .Witnesses told the responding officers that one victim had been shot and the shooter, along with another man, had fled towards the trailer park.
"The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg," Nunn said.
Nunn said two shots were fired. Denman shot into the air. Fields shot the victim in the right leg.
Verona police, with the assistance of multiple surrounding agencies, cordoned off the heavily wooded area between Raymond Avenue and Mattox Street and searched for the suspects. Tupelo K-9 units responded but were unsuccessful in locating the suspects.