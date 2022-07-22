TUPELO • Organizers hope a two-day rally in downtown Tupelo will increase public awareness of the gun violence that has affected youth and the community.
“Enough is Enough” will be held July 24 and July 25 at Gumtree Park on North Front Street. The event is scheduled to coincide with the first anniversary of a triple homicide that took the lives of Norahs Coleman, 21, Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22
The event is being organized by the families of the victims. Featured speakers will include local pastors, gun violence survivors, parents, family members, community leaders and city officials. There will be free food, drinks and snow cones. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and tents.
The activities will begin at 5 p.m. each day and will continue until 8 p.m.
The first night is described as a “Youth Takeover.” In addition to the speakers and singing, there will be a clarion call to salvation.
On Monday evening, the rally proper will start. Organizers are inviting the community to unite and speak out against gun violence. There will also be a community gun turn-in, where individuals will be able to surrender firearms — no questions asked — to ensure they are never used against the community.
Coleman, Pannell and Wilson were killed in a hail of gunfire July 24, 2021 around 11:45 p.m. on Maynard Drive, just a block south of the West Main Walmart. Police have released few details about the case, but have said there was some sort of verbal altercation earlier in the evening between the suspects and the people at the Maynard Street residence.
Following the shootings, police arrested Shamar Carroll, 18; Javion Clifton, 17; Taquon Garth, 19; and Jaylen Wells, 18; all of Tupelo. Each was charged with three counts of capital murder; all three are being held without bond.
The suspects are all charged as adults with three counts of capital murder apiece. Since Garth was the only one 18 or older at the time of the crime, he is the only one who could face the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.
