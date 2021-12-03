mcj-2017-05-17-news-nettleton-police-chief-monaghan-mgc

NETTLETON • Two men are dead following an overnight shooting at a park in north Nettleton.

Police Chief Gary Monaghan said Friday morning that details were still sketchy and investigators continue to gather information.

"We really don't have that much right now," Monaghan said. "Two guys supposedly shot each other. It happened over in the night."

Monaghan was unable to release the names of the victims but said the shooting occurred at the city park on Union Avenue (Mississippi Highway 6), just south of the Nettleton Primary School.

Early reports said one victim was under the age of 20 and the other was over 40. One was dead on the scene, and the other was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green is still trying to contact the next of kin of one victim, who lived outside the area. She hopes to be able to release the names by early Friday afternoon.

