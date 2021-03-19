OXFORD - Two suspects are in custody following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Oxford that injured one person.
Oxford police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on County Road 300 just after 2 p.m. March 18. The responding officers located one person with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Police took two suspects into custody but have not released their names or relationship with the victim.
Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said this is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.