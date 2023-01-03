JACKSON – Troopers issued more than 8,000 tickets over the extended holiday weekend and worked two fatal wrecks.
The fatal wrecks were in Neshoba and Yalobusha counties, just outside the Daily Journal coverage area.
During the four-day holiday enforcement period that ran from Friday through Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 8,037 citations. That included 164 arrests for impaired driving and 858 tickets for seat beat and child restraint violations. The totals are down significantly down for the nearly 15,000 citations last year.
On Jan. 1 around 10 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County. A westbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Breanne Mingo, 21, of Philadelphia, ran off the roadway and overturned multiple times. Nakeya Amos, an unrestrained passenger, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The following day around 12:20 p.m., troopers responded to Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County to a four-car collision.
The preliminary investigation showed a 2017 Dodge Charger driven by Glen E. Bess, 42, of Waynesville, Missouri; was traveling north when it rear-ended the 2001 Jeep Laredo driven by Dennis L. Mudbone, 75, of Memphis.
The impact caused Mudbone’s Jeep to cross the median and collide with two southbound vehicles, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and the 2013 Nissan Rogue. Mudbone received fatal injuries from the crash.
Eli K. McIntyre, 19, of Boswell, Oklahoma, who was a passenger in the Nissan, received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the Chevrolet, James I. Inman, 19, and his passengers Tina Inman, 43, and Keith Ashcraft, 16, all of Popular Bluff, Missouri, received no injuries.
Bess and the two passengers in the Dodge, Joshua Bess, 42, and Rhiannon Bess, 12, both of Waynesville, Missouri, received no injuries.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
