TUPELO • Two juveniles have been detained after a series of threats were issued against Tupelo High School this week
Tupelo Police Department spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said one juvenile was detained in connection with a bomb threat on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the state's largest high school. A separate juvenile was detained in connection with a terrorist threat at the school.
The detentions were announced through a brief press release. Neither the age nor gender of either juvenile was released.
“Both of these cases will be processed through Lee County Youth Court,” McDouglad said. “These cases expend a tremendous amount of resources. We want to thank all who helped with the quick location of the suspects.”
The first threat, received by Tupelo High School on Wednesday morning, caused school officials to evacuate students, faculty and staff around 8 a.m.
A similar digital threat caused the school to be put on lockdown for around 15 minutes on Thursday. It was lifted just after noon.
Another digital threat was issued Friday morning, but no lockdown was issued and checkout procedures remained normal. However, outside food orders were not be permitted to be brought to the school on Friday.
