djr-2022-09-22-news-ths-lockdown-arp2

In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2022, security officers with the Tupelo Public School District direct traffic out of Tupelo High School after the school was placed on lockdown for a bomb threat.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • Two juveniles have been detained after a series of threats were issued against Tupelo High School this week

Newsletters

william.moore@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus