OXFORD • Two men have been charged in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting in Oxford that injured one person.
Marquellas Keontae Davis, 19, of Greenwood, and Daveontae Lehman, 22, of Lafayette County, have each been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000 apiece.
Oxford police responded to a shots fired call at the Archive Oxford apartment complex on County Road 300 just after 2 p.m. March 18. The responding officers located one person with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.