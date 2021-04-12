OXFORD - A call of shots fired at an Oxford motel ended with two men charged with pimping an underage girl.
Oxford police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the Super 8 Motel on March 30. Officers learned that an individual fled to the University Inn.
As part of the investigation, officers made contact with a juvenile female, Bailey Clayton Prince, 18, of Oxford; Dorian Howell, 18, of Oxford; and a juvenile female. Investigators learned that the juvenile female was being prostituted with the assistance of Prince and Howell.
On April 8, Howell and Prince were both arrested on the charge of procuring sexual servitude of a minor. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000 each.
Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and further details could be released at a later date.