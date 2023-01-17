TUPELO – Two Lee County men are facing serious drug charges after they were stopped by police last week.
Tupelo and Verona police pulled over a vehicle Jan. 11 for traffic violations in the South Gloster Street area.
It was determined that Jemiah O’Neal “Lil’ Pants” Middlebrooks, 27, of Wood Street, Tupelo, had an active Mississippi Department of Corrections arrest warrant. A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of 44 alleged fentanyl pills in his possession.
Middlebrooks was charged with trafficking of fentanyl. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $100,000.
On Jan. 14, Tupelo police and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents served an arrest warrant on Augusta “Tig” Hughes Jr., 44, of Ward Drive, Nettleton, at a McCullough Boulevard apartment complex. Felony amounts of alleged methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana were found in Hughes possession at the time of his arrest.
He was charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered Hughes held without bond.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.