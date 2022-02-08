Nikole Woods

TUPELO • A man who failed to stop for a routine traffic stop is now facing felony charges.

Tupelo patrol officers tried to stop a Ford Fusion sedan on Saturday, Feb. 5, after the driver made an illegal U-turn near Antler Drive. Instead of stopping, the driver fled.

"Officers pursued the Ford to the Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive where the driver fled on foot," said Tupelo police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald.

Nickole Desmund Woods, 39, of 427 Walker Street, Tupelo, was quickly apprehended by officers without further incident. The passenger remained in the car and cooperated with officers.

Woods was transported to the Lee County Adult Jail where he was charged with felony fleeing, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct.

During his initial appearance Monday, Feb. 7, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond on the felony charge at $5,000.

