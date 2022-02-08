U-turn leads to police chase, felony charge By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Woods Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • A man who failed to stop for a routine traffic stop is now facing felony charges.Tupelo patrol officers tried to stop a Ford Fusion sedan on Saturday, Feb. 5, after the driver made an illegal U-turn near Antler Drive. Instead of stopping, the driver fled."Officers pursued the Ford to the Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive where the driver fled on foot," said Tupelo police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald.Nickole Desmund Woods, 39, of 427 Walker Street, Tupelo, was quickly apprehended by officers without further incident. The passenger remained in the car and cooperated with officers.Woods was transported to the Lee County Adult Jail where he was charged with felony fleeing, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct.During his initial appearance Monday, Feb. 7, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond on the felony charge at $5,000. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Why Liz Cheney's money might not save her Reports of Biden’s taxpayer-funded crack pipes draw scrutiny Most common types of care at America’s 16,000-plus drug treatment facilities How the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industries Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters