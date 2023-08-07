BOONEVILLE – For the second time in as many weeks, a lengthy undercover operation by the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit has ended in the arrest of a throng of people, all charged with selling drugs.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the evidence from the operation was presented recently to a grand jury, which handed down a number of indictments. The bonds for each was set by circuit court during the indictment process.
Tolar said some of the suspects were arrested in the previous round, but now face an additional charge. He said more arrests are forthcoming.
Arrested were:
Charles Scott Cole, 63, of Booneville, two counts of the sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, $20,000 bond.
Jerry Justin Tyler Essary, 27, of Booneville, two counts of the sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a park, $15,000 bond
Timothy Howard Faulkner, 57, of Booneville, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, $25,000 bond.
Cynthia Denise Hinton, 57, of Booneville, two counts of the sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, $40,000 bond.
Billy Dwight Hollimon, 67, of Booneville, two counts of the sale of a controlled substance, $45,000 bond.
Carolyn S. Isbell, 63, of Rienzi, sale of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond.
Charles Lamar McNeese, 55, of Booneville, sale of a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance – child endangerment, $35,000 bond.
Patricia Ann Michael, 42, of Rienzi, sale of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond.
Valeria Juliette Ratliff, 56, of Booneville, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, no bond.
Alexandria Leeann Terry, 29, of Baldwyn, two counts of the sale of a controlled substance – child endangerment, $45,000 bond.
Benny Wayne Walthers, 32, of Booneville, two counts of the sale of a controlled substance, $40,000 bond.
Elisha Ann Walthers, 35, of Booneville, sale of a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance – child endangerment, $45,000 bond.
Ronnie Wayne Walthers, 63, of Booneville, two counts of the sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, $35,000 bond.
Steve Allan Wilbanks, 48, of Booneville, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, $10,000 bond.
