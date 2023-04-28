OXFORD – Two men and a male juvenile were arrested this week following an undercover investigation into online sales of utility vehicles and fake checks.
The investigation began April 17 when a citizen reported the scam to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office. The person advertised a side by side on Facebook Marketplace and met with several individuals at a gas station to transfer the vehicle and the payment. The buyers presented a cashier’s check and took the UTV. When the victim tried to deposit the check, the bank informed them the check was fake.
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned there was a group in the Jackson area who were using fake cashier’s checks to purchase vehicles, ATVs and UTVs to fund their criminal gang activity. So investigators posted a UTV for sale online and were soon contacted by someone associated with the crime ring. They agreed to buy the vehicle for $22,000.
Three individuals from the Jackson area showed up in Lafayette County April 25 with a fake Chase Bank cashier’s check. Sean Arlandis Alexander Jr., 19, William Dubouis Wilson II, 19, and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody without incident.
Alexander and Wilson were charged with uttering a forgery and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set bond at $100,000 apiece.
The juvenile was released to the custody of his guardian, pending a hearing in the Lafayette County Youth Court on the charges of uttering a forgery and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
The investigation is still on going and the case is being investigated by multiple agencies.
