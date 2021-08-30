Laylen Voyles

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said missing teen Laylen Voyles has been found safe.

Original story:

Authorities looking for Alcorn County runaway

CORINTH • The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate a teenage girl who ran away from home.

Laylen Jade Voyles, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 26. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has brownish blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Voyles or her whereabouts is asked to call the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office at 662-286-5521.

