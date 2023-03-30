featured UPDATE: Missing Corinth man found safe By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email McNair Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Corinth Police Department said the McNair was located midafternoon and he was safe.Original story:Corinth police looking for missing manCORINTH – Authorities in Corinth are looking for an Alcorn County man who has not been seen since Saturday.The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Gavin Spence McNair, last seen driving a white 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup on Tate Street on March 25.Anyone with information on McNair’s whereabouts is asked to call CPD at 662-286-3377 and ask for investigations. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you