A woman last seen in Corinth more than a month ago has been located and is safe, according to the Corinth Police Department.
original story
Authorities looking for missing Corinth woman
CORINTH - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a woman missing for more than 6 weeks.
The Corinth Police Department says that Michelle Lynn Flake, 49, was last seen April 29 at the Southern Motel, located on Highway 72 about a half mile east of Highway 45.
Anyone with information on Flake or her whereabouts is asked to call Corinth police at 662-286-3377 or their local law enforcement agency.