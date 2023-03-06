featured UPDATE: Missing Oxford teen found safe By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 1 of 2 Jones Jones Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oxford Police said a teen missing since Friday was located safe Monday afternoon.Original story:Oxford police looking for teen missing since FridayOXFORD – The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage boy who has not been seen in four days.According to OPD, J’Kylen Jones, 16, has not been seen since Friday March 4.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you