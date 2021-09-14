Christian Lee Bowen

Bowen

Authorities say a child reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been located and is safe.

original story:

Missing Child Alert issued for Tippah County 1-year-old

JACKSON - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Christian Lee Bowen, of Walnut, in Tippah County.

He is described as a white male, 3 feet tall, weighing 27 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 14 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of County Road 100 in Tippah County, wearing a diaper.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Christian Lee Bowen, contact Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at 662-512-2139.

