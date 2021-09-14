UPDATE: Missing Tippah County toddler located By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bowen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Authorities say a child reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been located and is safe.original story:Missing Child Alert issued for Tippah County 1-year-oldJACKSON - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Christian Lee Bowen, of Walnut, in Tippah County.He is described as a white male, 3 feet tall, weighing 27 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.He was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 14 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of County Road 100 in Tippah County, wearing a diaper.If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Christian Lee Bowen, contact Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at 662-512-2139. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tippah County Alert Highway Lee Bowen Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation County Road Toddler Diaper William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Cuomo debunks right-wing Biden 'mute button' theory California voters say this is the biggest issue for the state The Pentagon claims it hit a legitimate terrorist target with its final drone strike in Afghanistan. CNN investigated what happened - and the findings challenge the Pentagon's claim Voters in the Golden State are deciding whether Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom should keep his job, and if not, who should replace him Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists