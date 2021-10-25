TUPELO • Thieves stealing connection boxes to a fiber optic cable internet system in Lee County have caused almost $100,000 in damages so far.
Someone has been stealing the Tap connection boxes from Tombigbee Fiber. While the plastic boxes do cost a couple of hundred dollars each, the biggest costs are damages to the system and delays to customers.
"The stealing of these Tap boxes is creating issues," said Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. "It does $4,000 to $8,000 worth of damage to the fiber network. It can also cause hundreds and up to thousands of people delays or disruptions to getting internet."
Tombigbee Electric Power Association president Scott Hendrix said the thefts in eastern Lee County, especially the Mooreville and Richmond areas, really picked up over the last week.
"We've had at least 12 (boxes stolen) in the past week," Hendrix said. "Twelve times $8,000 is a big number. We are getting close to $100,000 in damages so far."
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his department is close to making an arrest for at least one of the incidents. Because of the high costs to repair the damage, the suspect could be charged with felony malicious mischief.
What has surprised authorities most about the thefts is the Tap boxes have no resale or recycling value. There is no copper or other precious metals inside. There is nothing to melt down and sell.
"These boxes are nothing but hard plastic," Hendrix said. "If you open them up, on the inside it is white plastic. This is where the fiber cable comes in from the hut.
"The contents of the box is glass, which is the fiber, and plastic."
The boxes are a junction where the fiber optic main cables are broken and diverted to smaller cables going to neighborhoods, house and businesses. The amount of damage depends on where the cables are cut during the theft.
Hendrix said Tombigbee Fiber has already built 1,500 miles of fiber to serve some 18,000 homes and businesses. They were planning to turn on the high speed internet in the Mooreville area this week.
"Today, I can't tell you when I can turn it on because there is so much repair work to do," Hendrix said. "There will probably be a thousand customers that will be further delayed because of these thefts."