TUPELO – The Lee County man accused of robbing a Verona branch bank Friday afternoon had his initial appearance in federal court Thursday and was detained until the next court proceeding by the magistrate.
Antonia D. Cannon, 57, of Clarke Street, Shannon, was charged with bank robbery and bank robbery with a firearm when he appeared before Magistrate Judge Leroy Percy Jan. 5 at the federal courthouse in Oxford.
According to the criminal complaint prepared by FBI special agent Dustin Blount, Cannon entered the Renasant Bank branch on Raymond Avenue Dec. 30 at 4:41 p.m. wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap and a Covid mask. He walked up to the teller brandishing a black firearm and demanded money, saying, “It’s not funny. Give me big bills, big bills only. None of that funny money.”
The teller handed him $4,700 from the teller drawer. He walked out and drove away in a red Cadillac. Verona police responded quickly and alerted area law enforcement of the suspect vehicle description and tag number. Around 5 p.m., a Natchez Trace Parkway ranger spotted the car driving north toward Tupelo.
The ranger, with the assistance of the Tupelo Police Department stopped Cannon in a west Tupelo neighborhood and took him into custody. Officials recovered the $4,700 from inside the vehicle. A cell phone Cannon threw out was recovered.
In the way to the jail, Cannon said the gun was not a real gun, but an airsoft gun. He said he threw it out the window when he noticed the ranger turning around to follow him. The gun had still not been recovered Thursday afternoon.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said a lot of the credit to apprehending Cannon goes to the bank employees who were able to get a description of the car and the tag number.
“It is because of their courageous acts and professionalism we were able to make a quick and safe arrest,” Nunn said.
Verona PD handled the initial investigation but turned it over to federal agents on Jan. 3.
Cannon was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail Dec. 30 at 7:48 p.m. After 6 days, he left the Tupelo facility before 9 a.m. Thursday in order to make his 11:30 a.m. court appearance in Oxford. After the hearing, he was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center at 12:51 p.m.
A preliminary examination and detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.
This is not Cannon’s first time to use a toy gun to rob a bank. He served more than 4 years in a federal prison for robbing a pair of Mississippi Delta banks nearly a quarter-century ago.
In July 1998, Cannon walked into the Valley Bank in Clarksdale and robbed two tellers of $3,300. Less than two months later, Cannon walked into the Trustmark National Bank branch in Leland on Sept. 15, 1998 and robbed two tellers of $3,788. In both incidents, Cannon was carrying a BB gun replica that looked like a real semi-automatic pistol.
He initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea in April 1999. The following July, he was sentenced to 70 months on each of the bank robbery charges, to be served concurrently, as well as five years supervised released. He was also ordered to pay $7,088 in restitution.
He served about 52 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was released in late November 2003. The supervision, commonly called probation, ended in September 2008.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.