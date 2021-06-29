VERONA • Verona police ran down a pair of suspects Tuesday in a string of house burglaries.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress at an 8th Street residence around 1 p.m. on June 29. As the officers arrived on the scene, they saw two males run from the back door of the house.
"The officers chased the two suspects on foot through the backyard and into a residence on Callaway, where two suspects were taken into custody," Nunn said. "One suspect was injured in the arrest process due to his resistance but had no major injuries."
Arrested were cousins Qui Tavis Tre Von Rogers, 22, and Lazarius O’Neal Rogers, 20, both of Tupelo. Qui Rogers also had two outstanding felony warrants from Tupelo.
Nunn said his department has had several reports over the past week of homes being broken into during the day time in the 8th street area. These cases are still under investigation.
Nunn expects to charge both men in the coming days.