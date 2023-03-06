featured Verona police looking for runaway teen By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Pegues Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VERONA – The Verona Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway girl.Kamora Pegues, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday March 5, in the Verona area. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds with red hair.If anyone has seen Pegues or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Verona Police Department 662-566-2215 or the Lee County Sheriff. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you