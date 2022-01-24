SHANNON • Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across the region filled the Shannon High School gymnasium, Monday afternoon, to say goodbye to veteran police officer Johnny Patterson.
The husband, father and grandfather was struck by a car on Jan. 13 while directing traffic in front of Shannon Primary School. He suffered multiple trauma and never regained consciousness. He died on Jan. 21 at the North Mississippi Medical Center.
Following the funeral, Patterson, a Shannon school resource officer and the assistant police chief of the Verona Police Department, was laid to rest with full honors at Lee Memorial cemetery.
Patterson was remembered as an honorable man and a servant leader.
“He was always open to hear what someone else had to say,” said pastor Chris Traylor, who worked with Patterson for about 18 years with the Lee County School District. “Your could hold him in high regard because of his conduct. He was always inclined to give to his community.”
Those acts of servitude were also remembered by pastor Jason Arledge, a teacher, coach and later principal at Shannon.
"Growing up, Johnny learned about working and sacrificing for others," Arledge said. "His calling was to help people, service to others. His character shined through, especially his desire to help students to guide them down the right path."
Patterson, who would have turned 59 this weekend, was born in Baldwyn and attended Mooreville schools. He was raised in the church. His father would carry him and his sister around the region to sing at churches. He worked for years in the furniture industry. It was there that he met Carol, his wife of 36 years.
Patterson was 35 when he went through the police academy and began working at the Shannon Police Department. He rose through the ranks and was named Shannon Police Chief in September 2002, a job he held for four years. He was named Verona Assistant Chief in the summer of 2015 and later served as interim chief for nine months until Marsenio Nunn was named chief.
"He was never concerned about titles of accolades," Arledge said. "He was more concerned about serving. His officers learned many life lessons under his watch."
Patterson is survived by his wife, sons Corey and Cody Patterson, and granddaughters Jennifer Patterson and Autumn Curry.
Patterson was standing in the four-laned Highway 45 in front of Shannon Primary School directing traffic as the school was letting out on Jan. 13. Around 2:50 p.m., a motorist traveling west struck the back of his Lee County School District car, knocking it into him.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F spokesman Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the driver of the other car remained on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. So far, no criminal charges have been filed and no citations issued. McGee said the incident is still under investigation.