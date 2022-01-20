TUPELO • Just a week after he was hit by a car while directing traffic in front of Shannon Primary School, veteran law enforcement officer Johnny Patterson will be taken off life support Friday.
His sister, Tommie Jean Patterson Braggs, posted the news on Facebook around noon Thursday. The brief post noted that he will be donating his organs first.
"He is still giving, even at this point," she said.
Patterson, who would have turned 59 next Saturday, is a school resource officer at the school and the Verona assistant police chief. He was standing in the four-laned Highway 45 in front of the school directing traffic as the school was letting out on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Around 2:50 p.m., a motorist traveling north plowed into the back of his Lee County School District car, knocking it into him. The impact left him with fractures in the neck and face. There was major trauma to the chest and stomach, forcing doctors to insert tubes to prevent his lungs from collapsing.
He arrived at the North Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition and never regained consciousness.
MHP Troop F spokesman Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the driver of the other car stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. So far, no criminal charges have been filed and no citations issued. McGee said the incident is still under investigation.
Patterson has been married to Carol Patterson since July 1986. He worked in a factory for years but switched to law enforcement more than 24 years ago. He served as the Shannon Police Chief for four years in the early 2000s.
In the summer of 2015, then Verona Police Chief J.B. Long promoted Patterson to assistant chief. When Long stepped down in 2019, Patterson served as Verona's interim chief for eight months before Marsenio Nunn was promoted to chief in January 2020.