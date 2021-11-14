TUPELO • On Wednesday evening, the state of Mississippi will execute David Neal Cox for the May 2010 murder of his estranged wife.
Cox shot his way into the Sherman trailer where Kim Cox was staying with her daughter and their two young sons. He shot his wife two times, then sexually assaulted his step-daughter in front of her dying mother. Two of the children watched their mother die during what became an eight-hour hostage situation.
David Cox, 50, is set to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Daily Journal will cover the execution.
Kim's daughter, Lindsey Kirk, plans to witness the execution. The now 23-year-old is torn between following her head and her heart. As a Christian, she doesn't want to hate anyone or wish ill on them.
"I am conflicted," Kirk said. "If I am happy about it, then I'm a bad person because someone is dying. But then I don't want to be sad about it because I'm not going to miss him."
Kirk said she doesn't know if watching Cox die will help her heal or make her pain worse, but she feels it's something she has to do.
"I want to be there for my mom," she said.
Prior to sitting down with the Daily Journal, last week, Kirk has never spoken with the press about David Cox or what happened to her or her mother.
"I'm not ashamed to talk about it," she said. "It's my life. I lived it."
Kristie Salmon is Kim Cox's sister. Cox and her kids were staying at Salmon's Highway 178 Sherman residence the night David Cox stormed in.
Over the past decade, Salmon's feelings toward her brother-in-law have mellowed. She said she no longer carries the animosity she did in the aftermath of her sister's murder.
"I would like to think I am at the point where I can forgive," Salmon said. "I don't hold the hate or anger like I used to. But that has only been within the last year.”
She plans to be at the penitentiary Wednesday to support her family.
"I don't know how I feel about (the execution)," Salmon said. "I'm just ready for it to be over."
What happened on May 14, 2010?
In May 2010, Kim Cox was desperate to escape a fractured marriage and an abusive, drug-addicted husband. She and her preteen daughter and two small sons were set to take refuge at a women's shelter.
"Our mother had just passed, and we were going through her things that weekend," Salmon said. "Her and the kids were planning to go to a safe house that Monday."
She didn't live through that weekend.
David Cox shot his way into the residence around 7 p.m. that Friday. Salmon managed to grab one of the boys, escape the house and run next door. She was out of breath and couldn't explain what had happened to the neighbor.
"He had heard the gunshots and knew what happened. He called 911," Salmon said. "I stayed at his house until it was over."
As law enforcement arrived on the scene, David Cox barricaded himself and his hostages inside the residence, beginning a long standoff with police.
Over the next eight hours, he physically and mentally tortured his family.
When he stopped talking to law enforcement around 3 a.m., officers stormed the house.
Kim Cox was already dead, and David Cox was taken into custody without further incident.
David Cox transformed after injury led to drug addiction
Kim and David Cox met through a friend at work around 2000. Following a brief courtship, the 30-year-old mother of two daughters (a teen and a 2-year-old) agreed to marry the tall, soft-spoken man. The union quickly produced two sons.
Salmon said David Cox was always polite and willing to help others when he came to family functions. He was the only male parental figure Kirk knew.
"I was real young when they got married. I didn't have a relationship with my father at that time," Kirk said, "So I kind of grew up thinking David was my dad."
David Cox was a truck driver, but following a back injury and a prescription for painkillers, he left the workforce and qualified for disability.
According to Salmon, Cox began trading his prescription drugs for crystal methamphetamine and even began manufacturing the illegal drug himself.
"We knew of it because he would make (Kim) go buy the stuff (to make it)," Salmon said. "She would call me saying, 'He's going to get me in trouble.' It shocked me that he could bully her into doing something she didn't want to do."
It was around that same time that David Cox became physically abusive. Kirk was around 10 years old at the time and didn't recognize the changes.
"I honestly didn't see it," she said. "There were multiple times where he would have really bad spouts of anger. I would come home, and mama would have bruises on her, and I wouldn't know what they were from. I would ask, and she would lie to me just to keep me safe, I guess."
But her aunt started noticing something had changed in David Cox's personality. He stopped attending family functions, and began exhibiting increasingly controlling behavior. If Kim Cox went to a family gathering, he would call her constantly, asking when she was coming home.
"When I found out she was being bullied and knocked around, it was a surprise," Salmon said. "He only became violent when others left. He was a totally different person when it was just him and Kim."
Kim Cox fought to protect her children
The marriage effectively ended in 2009 when Kim Cox discovered her husband had been sexually abusing her daughter. Kim Cox pressed charges.
When deputies arrived at their Pontotoc County home, they also found the precursors to make meth. David Cox was arrested on sex, drug and child endangerment charges in August 2009 and held on a $200,000 bond.
While in the county jail, he told other prisoners that if he got out, he would kill his wife. Since he was unable to raise money to bond out, he couldn't make good on that threat for nine months.
Revenge seemed to be on his mind constantly during his incarceration.
»RELATED: David Cox was determined to kill
"The whole time he was in there, he'd call her and say they were going to reduce his bond and he was coming for her," Salmon said. "She knew if he got out, he would come for her."
Everything changed in April 2010 when David Cox's bond was significantly reduced, enabling him to raise the necessary funds.
The family only learned he had been released when a friend saw him on the street and called Kim Cox. She went to chancery court and got protective orders against him in Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties.
The pieces of paper didn't stop David Cox.
Kirk struggles with emotions of David Cox's execution
Roughly two years after killing is wife, David Cox stood in a Union County courtroom and pleaded guilty to capital murder, kidnapping and a host of other felonies related to the standoff. Following a week-long sentencing phase, he was sentenced to death for killing his wife and received another 185 years for the seven other felonies.
In 2018, after years of appealing his conviction and sentence, Cox began asking the courts to allow him to fire his attorney, waive all appeals and proceed with his execution. In April 2021, Circuit Judge Kent Smith ruled that David Cox was mentally competent and granted permission for him to waive his appeals.
Last month, the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld the lower court ruling and allowed David Cox to waive further appeals. But the high court refused to fire his state-appointed attorneys, instead limiting them to advisory roles only. Chief Justice Michael Randolph barred the attorneys from trying to stay the execution against Cox's wishes.
When Kirk first learned about Cox's plans to waive his appeals and proceed with the execution, she was furious. She wanted the man who had caused her so much pain to sit in prison and reflect on what he did to her, her mother and her brothers.
But Kirk eventually came to accept that Cox would soon die. Even as she prepares to attend his execution, she still has mixed emotions about the man who was, at one time, her stepfather.
"He had to be a nice guy at one time or my mom wouldn't have brought him around," she said. "I believe drugs changed him. I hate to blame it all on the drugs. There had to be some kind of evil in him anyway."
Rather than dwell on tragedy, Kirk said she prefers to remember the happy times with her mother. These days, she works at a daycare with 1-year-olds and hopes to become an elementary school teacher in the near future. She recently returned to college, taking online courses through Northeast Mississippi Community College.
"I would like to work with younger kids — kindergarten through second grade," she said.
While she is ready to move on with her life, she knows Wednesday will not change anything, nor will it bring her mother back.
"I don't think it will bring any closure. I don't think I could ever forgive him for what he did," Kirk said. "He took a lot from all of us. But I don't want to hate him for it."