TUPELO – Documents filed this week in Lee County Circuit Court accuse the staff of a Tupelo restaurant of serving alcohol to an overtly inebriated man who has been charged with beating another customer to death in the parking lot later that same night.
The accusations come from a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of K.C. Cooper against both Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating their son to death, and west Tupelo restaurant Steele's Dive, where the attack occurred. Turner has also charged criminally with first degree murder.
According to Tupelo police, Turner, 38, was waiting outside of the West Main Street restaurant and bar in the early morning hours of April 16, 2022. When Cooper, 31, walked toward the parking lot around 1:30 a.m., restaurant security cameras recorded Turner assaulting him, knocking him to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the face. At one point, Turner got in his car and drove away. Police say footage shows him returning to the parking lot and then assaulting Cooper's prone body even more.
Cooper was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room in critical condition and later transferred to the Region One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He died later that same night.
The lawsuit, filed in April 2022 by Booneville attorney Casey Lott, initially argued that Steele’s Dive and its security staff knew or should have known there was bad blood between Turner and Cooper and did not do enough to protect Cooper.
The amended complaint filed Thursday adds a dram shop liability claim, saying Steele’s Dive had a legal duty to stop serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated patrons.
“Steele’s Dive served numerous alcoholic beverages to defendant Turner who, at the time of said sales, was visibly intoxicated and a habitual drunkard,” the complaint says. “As a direct and proximate cause of Steele’s Dive’s negligent over-serving of Turner, K.C. Cooper was beaten to death by Turner.”
Lott said the new allegations were substantiated through interviews conducted as a part of his investigation.
The remainder of the lawsuit is unchanged. It says the restaurant staff and security personnel failed to protect Cooper from the assault, and once the attack started, failed to stop the assault.
“Steele’s Dive had a duty to (Cooper) to hire security guards who were well-trained and otherwise competent to protect the decedent from any potential danger,” the lawsuit continues. “Steele’s Dive failed or refused to properly hire, screen, train and or supervise those members of its security team.”
Any member of the Steele’s Dive staff or security who either fostered the altercation or actively failed to stop it could eventually be named a defendant in the lawsuit as one of the John Does. If named a defendant, they could be held financially liable for any damages awarded by the court.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified actual and compensatory damages, including pain and suffering, funeral and burial expenses, lost future earnings and loss of companionship. If a jury decides that the defendants’ actions were “grossly negligent, wanton, willful and reckless,” the family could also be entitled to punitive damages.
Turner’s attorney, Tony Farese, responded to the complaint last summer. Steele’s Dive and its attorney Shane McLaughlin have not responded to the lawsuit to date. Since Lott knew he would be amending the complaint, the business was given an open-ended extension to respond.
Lott filed the lawsuit on behalf of Cooper’s mother, Madonna Steele – who is not related to the Steeles who own Steele’s Dive. Cooper’s father, Kirk Cooper, retained a different lawyer and filed a separate wrongful death lawsuit. Circuit Court Judge Chip Mills has combined the two lawsuits.
Turner was arrested by Tupelo police about 17 hours after the assault. He was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was upgraded following Cooper’s death. Turner was formally charged with first degree murder two days later on April 18, 2022 and has been held without bond in the Lee County Jail ever since.
Turner was indicted on the charge of first degree murder in June 2022 and was arraigned the following month. The trial was initially set for November 2022 but has been postponed while the state waits for a mental evaluation of Turner to be completed by a clinical psychologist at the Mississippi State Hospital.
Once the criminal case is concluded, the wrongful death lawsuit will be able to proceed.
