OXFORD – A lawsuit filed Monday against country music star Morgan Wallen was withdrawn Tuesday morning in federal court in Oxford.
Booneville attorney Casey Lott, who filed the class action lawsuit, hopes to restore the legal claims with new litigants by the end of the week.
“The (first) lawsuit was mistakenly filed based on a misunderstanding. The lawsuit has been dismissed and the case is closed,” Lott said. “We plan to refile the class action lawsuit with a new plaintiff in the coming days.”
Sunday night, just minutes before Wallen was supposed to take the stage before a packed crowd at Vaught-Hemingway stadium in Oxford, Wallen announced he had lost his voice and couldn’t perform. Messages on large electronic boards said people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets.
The original plaintiff thought just refunding the ticket price was not enough. They felt all concertgoers should also be reimbursed for other out of pocket expenses; including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales and transaction fees.
The initial lawsuit was filed mid-afternoon Monday and assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock. Tuesday morning around 8:30, Lott filed a notice of voluntary dismissal before Wallen could be served.
While the first lawsuit against Wallen was withdrawn, more people are coming forward to sue the country music superstar.
“We have been contacted by numerous individuals who spent thousands of dollars – separate and apart from the cost of their ticket – who would like to seek legal redress as well,” Lott said. “The second lawsuit, like the first, will seek compensation on behalf of all those affected, not just one person. Tens of thousands of people collectively spent millions to attend this event, and those affected are entitled to know the truth and to be made whole.”
Monday afternoon, Wallen said he was under a doctor’s care and had been ordered rest his voice for the immediate future. At the same time, he canceled three concerts later this week in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.
Wallen is no stranger to controversy. He was suspended by his record label in 2021 when he was caught on video yelling profanities and a racial slur. The year before, he was kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar and later arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
