OXFORD • A Friday night shooting in Oxford sent one gunshot victim to a Memphis hospital.

Oxford police were dispatched to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 11:42 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot.

Officers arrived and began rendering aide to the male victim, who was later airlifted to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. The victim was treated, released and back home by Saturday morning.

James Coleman Williamson, 34, of Water Valley, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault.

This is still an on going investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

