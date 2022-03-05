Water Valley man charged with Oxford shooting By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 5, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williamson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD • A Friday night shooting in Oxford sent one gunshot victim to a Memphis hospital.Oxford police were dispatched to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 11:42 p.m. after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot.Officers arrived and began rendering aide to the male victim, who was later airlifted to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. The victim was treated, released and back home by Saturday morning.James Coleman Williamson, 34, of Water Valley, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault.This is still an on going investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Victim Oxford Memphis Water Valley Police Crime James Coleman Williamson William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Is Russia committing war crimes? See Secy. of State Blinken's answer 6 Healthy Steps to Preventing Colon Cancer Russian attacks decimated this residential area. CNN shows the aftermath. Ukrainian woman tells harrowing story of fleeing Kyiv with her 2-year-old daughter Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters