TUPELO • A Saturday night of hanging out for two men ended with a pistol-whipping, more than a dozen gunshots and attempted murder charges.
Tyler D. Hannah, 24, of 126 College Street, West Point, was formally charged with attempted murder on Tuesday afternoon. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $750,000.
According to sworn testimony during the initial appearance, police officers were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Mitchell Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for a report of shots fired and a male with gunshot wounds. The responding officer reportedly looked through the window of the apartment and saw blood on the floor.
The roommate opened the door, and the officers found a man lying in the hall with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Detective Jacob Whitlock said the victim was in Verona, Saturday evening, and invited Hannah to hang out with him at his Tupelo apartment.
In the predawn hours of Sunday, the casual meetup took a violent turn.
"The roommate said they were asleep and heard a disturbance and several gunshots," Whitlock said. "The two men then entered the room, and Mr. Hannah was pistol-whipping (the victim). He then fired several more shots at (the victim)."
The victim, who remains in critical condition, told police that when Hannah started shooting, he tried to barricade himself in the roommate's room. But Hannah knocked the door off its hinges and continued the assault.
"(The victim) was hit five times, but we collected 15 shell casings," Whitlock said.
Following the assault, Hannah fled the scene. The weapon used in the attack was not recovered. Hannah was arrested later that same day and booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30. He was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.
Public defender Dennis Farris said Hannah had no criminal history, had a good job and two small children.
"Except for the allegations, he checks all the boxes for someone who should be granted a low bond," Farris said.
Prosecutor Richard Babb did not agree.
"The victim offered the defendant a place to sleep for the night," Babb said. "He shot him five times, and 15 shell casings were found. I think someone who would do that is a danger to the community and should be held without bond."