TUPELO – An early Sunday morning disturbance involving people throwing bottles ended with a Lee County couple facing felony charges.
Tupelo police were called to West Main Street on Dec. 11 around 2:30 a.m. after the occupants of a white Nissan Altima were reported throwing bottles and causing a disturbance. A short time later, officers spotted the car and made a traffic stop near Crosstown.
Tupelo police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald said the initial investigation led to the discovery of marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl. North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents arrested the two occupants.
Ladarius Denman, 20, of Verona, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule V drug – codeine. During his initial appearance in Tupelo municipal Court, Judge Jay Weir set bond at $15,000. He has since been released.
Aysia Harris, 26, of Confederate Avenue, Tupelo, was charged with felony possession of fentanyl, plus misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and no seat belt. At the time of her arrest, Harris was free on felony bonds for two separate trafficking of fentanyl charges from April and July. Judge Weir ordered her held without bond.
