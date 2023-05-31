BOONEVILLE – A woman accused of decapitating her mother more than two years ago pleaded guilty to second degree murder, avoiding a trial set for this week.
Robin Storey, 30, of 265 County Road 5011, Wheeler, was originally indicted on the charge of first-degree murder in the November 2020 death of Paula Cook Storey, 56. On Tuesday, Storey accepted a plea agreement reducing the charge.
Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk approved the agreement and sentenced Storey to the 40-year maximum sentence.
An anonymous call to 911 around 3 a.m. Nov. 10, 2020, alerted Prentiss County officials they could find a body inside the house trailer in the Wheeler community, south of Booneville.
A Prentiss County deputy responded to the call. Upon arrival at the scene, he reportedly noticed the front door was open, so he went in to clear the building. The deputy found Storey's decapitated body in a back bedroom. He backed out and secured the scene.
The Prentiss County Sheriff's Department contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to help handle what Sheriff Randy Tolar said was an extreme among of evidence and forensics at the scene. MBI sent a crime scene unit from Batesville to help process the scene.
Robin Storey, the victim's daughter, was identified as a likely suspect early in the initial investigation. She was taken into custody by the Booneville police later the same morning.
During the initial court appearance, Storey was ordered held without bond.
Prentiss County deputies were familiar with both women and the mobile home located just north of the four-way stop in Wheeler. According to Tolar, the mother and daughter were frequently at odds.
“We have had to go there several times in the past,” Tolar said. “There was some serious contention between them. They just didn't get along.”
