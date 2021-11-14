When David Cox is put to death Nov. 17, it will be the first execution by the Mississippi Department of Corrections in more than 12 years.
The last execution was Gary Carl Simmons Jr. on June 20, 2012, for the murder and dismemberment of Jeffery Wolfe over a drug debt.
There are currently 36 people on death row in Mississippi. The Daily Journal compiled this list and background on each case using records from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Abdur Rahim Ambrose
Abdur Rahim Ambrose, 37, was convicted of capital murder in Harrison County in June 2015.
In April 2013, Ambrose, then 27, and two other men beat and stabbed Robert Trosclair, 31, for nearly two hours before dumping his body near Cunningham Road in Pass Christian. Trosclair died in a Mobile, Alabama, hospital three days later.
Bobby L. Batiste
Bobby L. Batiste, 41, was convicted of capital murder in Oktibbeha County in October 2019.
In March 2008, a roommate accused Batiste, then 20, of stealing $4,500. He beat Andreas Galanis to death in their Starkville apartment. He was sentenced to death in 2009. He was granted the right to appeal in 2016 after a juror said they were influenced by a bailiff’s comments. The appeal was denied in 2019.
Devin Bennet
Devin Bennet, 41, was convicted of capital murder in Rankin County in February 2003.
Bennett, 20, of Richland, was charged with the August 2000 death of his 10-week-old son, Brandon Bennett. Prosecutors argued shaken baby syndrome. He said that while asleep, he accidentally kicked the infant off the bed.
James Billiot
James Billiot, 60, was convicted of homicide/murder in Harrison County in December 1982.
Billiot used an 8-pound sledgehammer to bludgeon to death his mother, stepfather and stepsister, 14, in their home near Picayune on Thanksgiving Day 1981.
Joseph Patrick Brown
Joseph Patrick Brown, 52, was convicted of homicide/murder in Adams County in March 1994.
Brown, also known as “Peanut,” was 23 in August 1992 when he shot a Natchez convenience store clerk four times (including twice in the back) during an armed robbery. She died on the scene.
Xavier A. Brown
Xavier A. Brown, 55, was convicted of capital murder in Lamar County in June 2002.
Brown was convicted of a February 1998 murder for hire in Hattiesburg. Anthony Sims paid then 30-year-old Brown to kill his ex-wife so she would not testify against him in an upcoming trial. Sims was the main suspect but died of a drug overdose two days later. His death was ruled a suicide, effectively closing the case. Months later, Brown bragged about the killing to an acquaintance, who told the authorities.
Anthony Carr
Anthony Carr, 56, was convicted of four counts of capital murder in Alcorn County in September 1990.
Carr, then 24, was convicted of the February 1990 deaths of Charlotte, Carl, Gregory and Bobbie Jo Parker in rural Quitman County, just east of Clarksdale. Their house was set on fire to destroy evidence. A change of venue moved the trial to Alcorn County.
His accomplice, Robert Simon Jr., 27, was tried separately, convicted and also sentenced to death
Caleb Carrothers
Caleb Carrothers, 39, was convicted of two counts of capital murder and aggravated assault in Lafayette County in May 2011.
Carrothers was sentenced to death for the July 2009 killings of Frank Clark and his son Taylor Clark near Oxford. He was also convicted of aggravated assault for shooting Tonya Clark, Frank’s wife. He was 27 at the time of the crime.
Lisa Jo Chamberlain
Lisa Jo Chamberlain, 49, was convicted of two counts of capital murder in Forrest County in August 2006.
In March 2004, Chamberlain, 31, and her then-boyfriend, Roger Lee Gillett, 29, killed Gillet's cousin and his girlfriend in Hattiesburg. The bodies were packed in a freezer and hauled to Kansas where they were found in an old farmhouse owned by Gillet’s family.
In 2015, a U.S. District Court judge granted a new trial, saying Blacks had been excluded from the jury. Three years later, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the conviction and sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case in 2019.
Gillet’s sentence was later reduced to life.
Ricky Chase
Ricky Chase, 52, was convicted of homicide/murder in Copiah County in February 1990 and kidnapping in April 1990.
Chase, then-20, shot and killed an elderly vegetable salesman during a robbery outside of Hazelhurt in August 1989. The man’s wife, who pleaded for his life, was found tied up next to him. Chase’s partner in crime, Robert Washington, pleaded guilty and testified against Chase.
Tony Terrrell Clark
Tony Terrrell Clark, 41, was convicted of capital murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in Madison County in September 2018.
In November 2014, Clark, 34, and his nephew entered a Canton convenience store. During the robbery, he shot both the owner and the owner's 13-year-old son who was working as a clerk.
David Cox
David Cox, 50, was convicted of capital murder, three counts of sexual battery, two counts of kidnapping, burglary and shooting into a dwelling in Union County in September 2012.
In May 2010, then 39-year-old Cox shot his way into his ex-wife’s Sherman residence, taking her and two children hostage. He shot his ex-wife then raped a child in front of the dying woman. Following a lengthy standoff, a SWAT team stormed the house and found the ex-wife dead.
In addition to the death sentence, Cox also received another 185 years for seven other felonies, ranging from kidnapping to sexual assault to shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Charles Ray Crawford
Charles Ray Crawford, 55, was convicted of aggravated assault in Lafayette County in May 1993, of capital murder, rape, sexual battery, and burglary in Lafayette County in April 1994.
Crawford, 26, kidnapped Northeast Mississippi Community College student Kristy Ray, 20, from her Chalybeate home outside of Walnut in January 1993. He raped her, handcuffed her to a pine tree and stabbed her to death.
A change of venue moved the trial from Tippah County to Lafayette County.
David Dickerson
David Dickerson, 52, was convicted of capital murder, arson and armed robbery in Copiah County in July 2012.
In January 2011, Dickerson, then 41, went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence near Wesson, shot her several times and stabbed her. He set the trailer on fire, and it later exploded. She was still alive and on fire when neighbors pulled her from the trailer.
Leslie Galloway
Leslie Galloway, 38, was convicted of capital murder in Harrison County in September 2010.
Galloway, 25, raped and killed Shakeylia Anderson, 17, of Gulfport, in December 2008. After raping her, he cut her throat, set her on fire and then ran over her with a car.
Willie Cory Godbolt
Willie Cory Godbolt, 39, was convicted of four counts of capital murder, four additional counts of homicide/murder, attempted murder, kidnapping a minor, kidnapping and armed robbery in Lincoln County in February 2020.
Godbolt, 35, went to his ex-wife’s Bogue Chitto house in May 2017 to talk about getting back custody of his children. When someone called the police, Godbolt started shooting. In the end, eight people were killed, including a Lincoln County deputy sheriff.
Blayde N. Grayson
Blayde N. Grayson, 46, was convicted of homicide/murder in George County in August 1997.
Grayson, 20, entered a rural house near the Pascagoula River through the window in May 1996 to steal in order to finance his drug habit. When the 78-year-old homeowner woke up, he stabbed her more than 30 times.
Marlon Howell
Marlon Howell, 41, was convicted of capital murder in Union County in March 2001.
Howell, 20, flagged down David Pernell on a New Albany street as the retired postman delivered the Daily Journal newspapers in the early morning hours in May 2000. He was convicted of shooting the 61-year-old victim during a robbery attempt.
James Cobb Hutto
James Cobb Hutto, 50, was convicted of capital murder in Hinds County in May 2013.
Hutto is a convicted rapist who once fought in Tough Man competitions. He was convicted of the September 2010 beating death of an 81-year-old Clinton woman he befriended at a hospital walking track after his car broke down. He convinced her to go to a Vicksburg casino. Her body was found on a pig farm in Edwards, halfway between Vicksburg and Clinton.
He drove the victim’s Mercedes to Birmingham, Alabama, where he killed his 68-year-old aunt two days later. He was 39 at the time of the crimes.
Kelvin Jordan
Kelvin Jordan, 44, was convicted of two counts of homicide/murder in Clarke County in November 1996.
Jordan and Fontrell Edwards, both 19 at the time, decided to rob someone to get money to go to a ball game. They approached Tony Roberts and his 2-year-old son at a truck stop in Pachuta (20 miles south of Meridian) in October 1993 and asked for a ride. When Roberts got close to his destination, he told them they had to get out. They shot him several times and dumped body in the woods. Edwards then took the child in the woods and killed him.
Edwards was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life.
Richard G. Jordan
Richard G. Jordan, 75, was convicted of homicide/murder in Jackson County in May 1998.
Jordan, 30, kidnapped a Harrison County woman in January 1976. After collecting a $25,000 ransom from her husband, he took her into the woods and shot her.
Following a third appeal of the conviction, the prosecution offered a sentence of life without parole in exchange for not challenging the case any more. When he appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court saying the sentence was invalid, the prosecutor pushed for the death penalty in a new sentencing hearing.
Jordan is the oldest person on death row and has been there the longest, first convicted in March 1977.
Jason Lee Keller
Jason Lee Keller, 42, was convicted of armed robbery in December 2007 and capital murder in October 2009, both in Harrison County.
Keller, 27, was out on bond for a Harrison County bank robbery when he killed a 41-year-old Biloxi convenience store clerk during a June 2007 armed robbery.
Steven Michael Knox
Steven Michael Knox, 53, was convicted of capital murder in Franklin County in September 1999.
In October 1998, Knox, 30, strangled a Liberty woman and put the body in the trunk of her car. He was found later that day with her car and house keys in his pocket. Prosecutors said the underlying felony was robbery.
Thong Le
Thong Le, 38, was convicted of three counts of capital murder in Jackson County in August 2002.
Le, then 18, and an accomplice went to a 46-year-old Vietnamese woman’s St. Martin house in November 2001 to rob her of $1,300. The woman’s daughters, 13 and 15, refused to give him the money. All three were bound, beat and strangled. The accomplice bragged about committing the crime but hanged himself in his jail cell before he went to trial.
Thomas Loden
Thomas Loden, 57, was convicted of capital murder, rape and sexual battery in Itawamba County in September 2001
In June 200, then 35-year-old Loden kidnapped Leesa Maria Gray in Itawamba County. He repeatedly raped and sexually battered the 16-year-old girl, videotaping portions. He eventually strangled her to death. In September 2001, Loden pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.
Willie Jerome Manning
Willie Jerome Manning, 53, was convicted of two counts of capital murder in Oktibbeha County in November 1994. Two years later, he was convicted of two additional counts of capital murder. That conviction was later thrown out on appeal.
Willie “Fly” Manning holds the dubious honor of being sentenced to death for two separate double-homicides.
In November 1994, he was convicted of the murders of two Mississippi State University students. Tiffany Miller, 22, and Jon Steckler, 19, were kidnapped in December 1992 and found dead the next day. Both were shot. Steckler had been run over. Miller may have been sexually assaulted.
In January 1993, someone broke into the Starkville apartment of a 90-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter. Both were beaten and had their throats slashed. In July 1996, he was convicted again of capital murder and sentenced to death.
Manning was scheduled to be executed in May 2013. The Mississippi Supreme Court granted a stay just hours before the execution to allow the defense to look into new DNA testing in the first double-homicide.
About two tears later, the Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory information and granted a new trial in the second double-homicide case. Those charges were dropped in April 2015.
Eric Moffett
Eric Moffett, 47, was convicted of capital murder in Hinds County in February 2006.
Moffett, then 21, sexually abused, battered and murdered his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter on Dec. 31, 1994. The crime happened in the Jackson bedroom he shared with the victim’s mother.
He was arrested the day of the crime and held for eight months. He was released in September 1995 when a grand jury failed to indict. A cold case unit took another look at the case, and he was indicted in April 2002. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to death in early 2006.
Terry Pitchford
Terry Pitchford, 35, was convicted of capital murder in Grenada County in February 2006.
Pitchford, then 18, killed a Grenada County store owner during a November 2004 armed robbery. The victim was shot not only with a .22-caliber handgun brought to the robbery, but also the victim’s own .38-caliber revolver loaded with rat shot.
Pitchford’s accomplice was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Stephen E. Powers
Stephen E. Powers, 52, was convicted of capital murder in Forrest County in December 2000.
Powers, 29, shot Elizabeth Lafferty five times with a .22-caliber in June 1998 following a cookout. She was found in her own hallway, nude from the waist down. He took her computer and left it in an alley for someone else to pick up.
Prosecutors said attempted rape was the underlying felony elevating the crime to capital status.
Timothy Ronk
Timothy Ronk, 42, was convicted of capital murder and armed robbery in Harrison County in October 2010.
In August 2008, Ronk, 29, stabbed his girlfriend Michelle Craite, 37, then set fire to her house near Biloxi. Doctors said she was likely alive when the fire started. Prosecutors said the couple argued because he was leaving her for another woman in Florida. He claimed self-defense.
Robert Simon Jr.
Robert Simon Jr., 58, was convicted of capital murder, sexual battery and kidnapping in Jones County in July 1990. He was later convicted of three counts of capital murder in DeSoto County in October 1990.
Simon, 27, and accomplice Anthony Carr, 24, killed Charlotte, Carl, Gregory and Bobbie Jo Parker in February 1990 in rural Quitman County, just east of Clarksdale. Their house was set on fire to destroy evidence.
During the June 1990 trial for capital murder, sexual battery and kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte in Jones County, he was convicted and sentenced to life. In October 1990, he was tried for the other three deaths in DeSoto County. He was found guilty and sentenced to death on all three counts.
He was just hours away from execution in May 20011 when a federal appeals court ordered a stay to ruling on his mental disability claim. It was later rejected.
Clyde Wendell Smith
Clyde Wendell Smith, 51, was convicted of homicide/murder in Leflore County in July 1993
Smith, 22, killed Sidon Package Store owner Johnny B. Smith during a November 1992 robbery.
Roger Thorson
Roger Thorson, 63, was convicted of homicide/murder in Harrison County in September 1998.
Thorson, 29, asked his ex-girlfriend for a ride in March 1987, saying he wanted to apologize. In the car, he pulled a knife and forced her to pull onto a dirt road. He forced her to remove her clothes, bound her and raped her. He slit her throat and walked away. She managed to get the gag out of her mouth and screamed for help. Thorson then walked back to the car and shot her in the head.
Justin Underwood
Justin Underwood, 48, was convicted of homicide/murder in Madison County in May 1995.
Underwood, 20, was convicted of the February 1994 kidnapping and shooting a Flora woman, whose body was found the next day near a lake in Madison County. Underwood was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge but allegedly confessed to killing the woman.
Alan Dale Walker
Alan Dale Walker, 56, was convicted of homicide/murder, rape and kidnapping in Warren County in August 1991.
Walker, 24, and a male accomplice kidnapped Konya Edwards, a 19-year-old woman he met in a Biloxi bar in September 1980. The men raped her at Crystal Lake in Harrison County then drowned her. They then doused the body with gasoline and set it on fire.
Derrick Demond Walker
Derrick Demond Walker, 41, was convicted of capital murder and arson of a residence in Lee County in June 2003.
Walker, 20, stabbed to death his uncle, Tupelo city personnel director Charles Richardson, to steal his car to go to Chicago. He set fire to the house to destroy evidence. Firemen battling the blaze found the body.
The Arkansas State Police pulled Walker over for speeding on Interstate 40 and took him into custody when they learned the car’s owner had been murdered. Walker later confessed to authorities in Forrest City, Arkansas.