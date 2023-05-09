NEW ALBANY – The state of Mississippi on Tuesday rested its case against Lane Mitchell, accused of attempted murder, without the victim ever setting foot inside the courtroom.
Prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office called a total of 14 witnesses to the stand over two days, but none of them were Russell Rogers, who was stabbed in the neck three times in a New Albany restaurant four years ago.
The state has accused Mitchell of deliberately trying to kill Rogers at the Tallahatchie Gourmet just after closing on Feb. 9, 2019. The defense claims Mitchell was only going to the aid of his father, Torrey Mitchell, who was tending bar that night.
Shortly after the state rested, defense attorney Victor Fleitas motioned for a directed verdict, saying the state had not presented any evidence to support the idea of deliberate design or premeditation.
“Their witnesses said there was no interaction between Lane Mitchell and Russell Rogers prior to that day,” Fleitas said. “Evidence of deliberate design is not there, but the acts are in complete conformity to the defense’s stance (that it was self-defense).”
Prosecutor Bilbo Mitchell said the design to murder could take place in a moment.
The judge said he took copious notes on the testimony of the 14 witnesses and was going to deny the motion.
The state opened the second day of the trial by calling Carley Lawrence, a waitress at Tallahatchie Gourmet. She described Rogers as a regular customer, despite his living in Collierville, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis. She said on the day of the stabbing, Rogers was intoxicated, rude and made employees uncomfortable.
“He was drunk that whole night, and agitated,” Lawrence testified Tuesday morning in Union County Circuit Court.
About an hour before the stabbing, Rogers approached a table of three women and initiated a conversation. The women said the conversation was odd and described Rogers as “socially awkward," but none believed he was drunk at the time.
Lawrence said the Rogers, then 36, had a romantic interest in one of her coworkers. As the restaurant was trying to close down at 9 p.m., he cornered the other waitress, Lawrence testified. That prompted bartender Torrey Mitchell, Lane Mitchell's father, to go to her aid by calling her back behind the bar. The action angered Rogers.
“He was upset that someone had cut off his conversation. He just came and stood in front of Torrey,” Lawrence said. “Russell took his hands out of his pockets, I thought to push Torrey back. That’s when Lane came around from behind. At first, I thought he had punched him.”
Instead of punching him, Lane Mitchell stabbed Rogers in the right side of his neck three times. Torrey Mitchell immediately put pressure on the wounds to stop the bleeding. Rogers was taken by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center. Emergency room physician Dr. John Brown testified the deepest cut was 2 centimeters and had severed an artery.
“He had lost a significant amount of blood. In the ER, I gave him about a 1% chance of living,” Brown said. “It’s not unusual to see someone in his condition in the ER, but it is unusual to see one alive.”
Rogers was rushed into surgery where Dr. Raymond Orgler operated. Orgler told jurors that Rogers' recovery was “very remarkable.”
Rogers' mother, Mary Rogers, testified that following surgery her son needed a feeding tube for two months and had trouble swallowing. She said he needed near constant care for the first six months of his recovery.
She said he now has PTSD, is very worried about people being around him, fear people may be following him and is hyper-vigilant.
“My son’s mental health is so fragile now. (The defense) is trying to get his medical records, so he is now reluctant to seek medical care,” Mary Rogers said.
Despite his fragile condition, Russell Rogers traveled to Europe earlier this year.
Both the state and the defense have subpoenaed Rogers to testify. While the state never called him, the defense tried to call him as their first witness. He did not appear, bolstering their argument for a dismissal since Mitchell will not have a chance to confront his accuser.
The state did call five witnesses who were either employees or patrons of the restaurant that day. All described Rogers as odd, but none thought he was intoxicated when they saw him earlier in the day.
“He was always kind of arrogant and smart-alecky. That day he was just rude,” said waitress Priscilla Prather.
Chad Knox was at the bar watching a ball game with a friend. He said Rogers seemed fine at first, but when he started mumbling to himself and rambling, they felt “he might be on something.”
“His behavior changed our minds,” Knox said. “We went to El Agave, where he wasn’t.”
Amy Willard said Rogers' odd behavior made her nervous and uncomfortable. When Rogers left the restaurant briefly just before the incident, Willard told a friend, “I hope he is not going out to get a gun.”
The trial will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m.
