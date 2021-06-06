STARKVILLE – A 41-year-old Oktibbeha County woman has been charged with the hit and run death of a man Friday night in Starkville.
The Starkville Police Department arrested Valerie Coleman, 41, on Saturday June 5 for the Friday evening death of 49-year-old Floyd Logan. She was initially charged with hit and run, a felony that carries up to 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Charges will likely be upgraded in the grand jury process to deal with the death of the victim.
Coleman remains incarcerated in the Oktibbeha County Jail.
According to police, Logan was walking Friday near the intersection of Highway 25 and Abernathy Street. He was struck by a gray Toyota Corolla that fled the scene.