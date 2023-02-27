Woman charged with Oxford burglary By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD – A Lafayette County woman has been charged in connection with the burglary of an Oxford home.Oxford police took a report of a burglary on Feb. 15 from the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard, just west of the University of Mississippi.The investigation identified Aaliyah Brown, 25, of Oxford, as a suspect. Police issued a warrant for Brown's arrest; she was picked up on Feb. 20 and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.During her initial appearance, Brown's bond was set at $5,000 by a justice court judge. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Police Crime Security And Public Safety William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you