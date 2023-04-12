OXFORD – A former Tippah County woman accused of threatening a sitting federal judge filed a motion this week to have her case dismissed.
U.S. Marshals arrested Candra Clark, 41, of Ridgeland, in October 2022 about a week after she allegedly sent a pair of threatening and profane emails to a sitting federal judge in Oxford.
Later that same month, she was indicted on two felony counts – one for threatening to kill U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy, the other for threatening to harm the judge. She is scheduled to go to trial in U.S. District Court in Oxford in less than two weeks.
If convicted of both charges, she could face up to 15 years in prison and/or up to a $500,000 fine.
In the motion filed Monday, Clark’s attorney Thomas Levidiotis argues that the emails were not a true threat because they lacked the “intent to retaliate.” He noted that Percy even told marshals at the time he was not scared of Clark and felt she didn’t know what he looked like. The motion also noted that Clark did not have a car and had no way to get from her residence in the Jackson area to Oxford, where Percy’s office is.
“The reality of Ms. Clark’s situation is that of a nearly homeless woman with mental illness, lashing out system-wide, at courts as institutions,” Levidiotis wrote. “She did not own a car, lacked resources such that she received food stamp benefits. She suffered from physical limitations. For these obvious reasons she was just not capable of mounting much of a physical threat.”
Court documents show Clark underwent a psychological examination following her arrest. The results of that examination have been sealed by the courts.
Setting a course for a potential insanity defense, Levidiotis noted Clark’s numerous handwritten filings and “other wacky writings.” The later includes a letter written last week that severely criticizes her own lawyer, calling Levidiotis “an over opinionated piece of (excrement) reprobate who should have his tongue removed.” Clark, who claimed to have an IQ of 183 at age 5, said at one point her lawyer should be placed in a vat of acid and later wanted him to be “fed rabies.”
“She is her own worst enemy in this prosecution,” Levidiotis said. “(She) may write threatening emails, leave ugly messages on voicemail, stab voodoo dolls that look like how she imagines a judge to look, but it is just not reasonable to impute a ‘true threat’ made with ‘intent to retaliate’ into her vague ... musings.”
Because Clark allegedly threatened a federal judge, all of the judges in the Northern District of Mississippi have recused themselves. The case has been reassigned to District Judge Carlton W. Reeves and Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac from the southern district. The trial is set to begin April 24 at 9 a.m. in Oxford.
Clark has a history of sending threatening letters to Child Protective Services and the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office. The Tippah County Chancery Court issued a permanent injunction against Clark to prevent her from having any contact with CPS because of the threats to employees.
Clark filed a civil lawsuit in October 2021 challenging the condition of her confinement at the Tippah County Jail. She claimed that during the 15 months she was incarcerated in the Ripley facility, she lost her home, her car, all her possessions and Child Protective Services took her child away.
Judge Percy dismissed the case in July 2022 with prejudice because Clark, who represented herself, failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.
Clark sent two emails during the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The first, a profanity-filled rant which she signed with her name, Clark asked the judge to meet her in public “where i can just end you and the problems you (expletive) cause!” In the second email, sent just before dawn, she accused the judge of abusing his power and threatened to charge him with treason.
Following Clark's arrest, Magistrate Judge David Sanders ordered her held without bond until trial.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.